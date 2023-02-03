Coast Guard established Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area for winter

DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated the process to activate its Great Lakes Regulated Navigation Area; specifically, a safety zone in Saginaw Bay, Michigan.

The zone will be activated at 8 a.m. on Saturday and apply during the winter months to protect waterway users from hazards associated with winter conditions and navigation.

Any vessels wishing to enter these areas after 8 a.m. on Saturday, are required to contact Sector Detroit at (313) 568-9560 to request permission to enter the zone at least 72 hours in advance.

More information on the zone can be found in the Federal Register.

