Coast Guard escorts Carnival cruise ship after brawl breaks out over a ‘threesome’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large fight that broke out on a cruise ship resulted in an emergency response near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early on Tuesday morning, according to sources.

The U.S. Coast Guard was alerted around 4 a.m. to a report of a fight on the Carnival cruise ship Magic in the vicinity of the span, according to a spokesman for the agency.

An estimated 40 to 60 people were involved in the melee on the dance floor of a nightclub on the ship in the waters adjacent to the bridge, according to multiple sources.

“An alleged threesome between passengers had upset their significant others when they learned of the rendezvous, according to a passenger, who said she witnessed the fight from her door.

The passenger identified as Theresa James said the guests involved in the fight were “ignorant fools acting stupid.” She praised the security on the ship, stating it could have been much worse if they had not intervened.

Brawl breaks out on Carnival Cruise pic.twitter.com/hyCk4I1HIB — DTX Daily (@dtxdaily) June 30, 2022

Minor injuries, but no hospitalizations, were reported, according to a source with the Coast Guard.

Security on board the boat attempted to de-escalate the situation before calling the Coast Guard, according to a law-enforcement source.







The Coast Guard escorted the ship to Pier 88 in Manhattan where members of the NYPD met the vessel and passengers disembarked without further incident, according to multiple sources.

Authorities are trying to determine which law-enforcement agency has jurisdiction in the case.

The NYPD and Customs and Border Protection were among the agencies involved in the initial investigation.

A spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said that the investigation continues with no arrests by police at this time.

“On Monday night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub,” said a statement from Carnival Corporation. “Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened. The ship arrived as scheduled Tuesday morning and law-enforcement authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation.”

