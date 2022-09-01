Coast Guard enforces safety zone for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard enforced a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday.

The Coast Guard captain of the port, in coordination with the Coast Guard’s law enforcement partners, established a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channels.

Crews from Coast Guard Station Houston, Coast Guard Marine Safety & Security Team Houston, Coast Guard Station Galveston, Coast Guard Cutter Hawk, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police

Department enforced the safety zone during the tow, which began at approximately 6 a.m. and concluded at 9 p.m.

Marine safety experts from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston and the Coast Guard’s Salvage Engineering Response Team traveled aboard the battleship to ensure a safe, successful tow. Houston Pilots towed the battleship from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, down the Houston Ship Channel, then transferred the tow to Galveston-Texas City Pilots, who transported the ship to Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporations’ Galveston Shipyard in Galveston.

While in dry dock, the USS Texas will undergo $35 million in hull repairs.

“Today’s successful transit of the battleship Texas was a historic, monumental event only possible with planning and partnerships throughout the port community,” said Capt. Jason Smith, captain of the port and commander of Sector Houston-Galveston. “Long before today’s event, the Battleship Texas Foundation and Valkor worked closely with naval architects from Resolve Marine and the Coast Guard’s Salvage Engineering Response Team to ensure a sound transit plan. Coast Guard crews partnered with local pilot associations and various other maritime law enforcement agencies to protect both the battleship and our waterways throughout the transit. As we say in the maritime community for a job well done, Bravo Zulu to all involved!”

