Coast Guard ends search for survivor of illegal voyage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Coast Guard rescue crews ended the search for survivors Wednesday afternoon, after an illegal voyage vessel reportedly abandoned a group of 10 undocumented non-citizens near buoy six at the entrance of San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico.
A Good Samaritan vessel rescued two survivors found clinging to buoy six Tuesday evening. Following the rescue, the crew of a San Juan Municipal Police marine unit embarked the two male survivors of Dominican Republic nationality and transferred them to U.S. Border Patrol custody.
According to initial statements from survivors, the vessel operator told the group to jump into the water forcing them to swim a considerable distance to shore. The two survivors also reported losing sight of the eight others as the group continued to swim to shore, and that only two of them were wearing lifejackets.
Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received the initial communication from the operator of a Good Samaritan vessel who found the survivors clinging on to buoy six at approximately 6:34p.m. Tuesday. Watchstanders directed the launch of Coast Guard 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement, a Coast Guard 26-foot over the horizon cutter boat, and a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen to search for additional survivors.
Since the search began, Coast Guard units conducted 12 surface and two air searches covering an area of approximately 90 nautical miles.
Coast Guard and interagency assets involved in the search are:
- MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter
- Coast Guard Station San Juan 33-foot Special Purpose Craft Law Enforcement
- Coast Guard Over the Horizon IV cutter boat
- San Juan Municipal Police marine unit
- Puerto Rico Police Joint Force of Rapid Action marine unit