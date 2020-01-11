Coast Guard ends search for possible person in water near Galveston

Jan 11th, 2020 · 0 Comment
An unmanned 21-foot vessel sits in the water near Galveston, Texas, January 11, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard ended its search for a possible person the water after the owner of the vessel verified the vessel broke away during a storm near Galveston, Texas, Saturday.

The search began Friday evening when Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by the Tiki Island Police Department of an unmanned vessel on the eastern side of Tiki Island, Texas.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.


The owner of the vessel contacted the Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders after a notification through social media and confirmed that it had broken away from his boat slip during a storm.

“The Coast Guard treats cases of adrift vessels the same as a man overboard until we can be certain the owner or operator is accounted for,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip Woods, an operations specialist at Sector Houston-Galveston. “Registering your vessel through Texas Parks and Wildlife with accurate contact information is an important step in assisting the Coast Guard with identification. Additionally, ensuring your vessel is properly secured ahead of inclement weather is paramount to protecting yours, as well as others’, life and property.”

