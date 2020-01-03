Coast Guard ends search for possible person in the water near Pensacola

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard has ended its search for a possible person in the water in relation to an unmanned kayak located in Bayou Chico Pensacola, Florida, Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Alabama, ended their search after receiving a report of a person seen Wednesday safely exiting the kayak.

Involved in the search were:

A 29-foot Special Purpose Craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

Pensacola Police Department

A fireboat crew from Pensacola Fire Department

“We encourage paddlers to use waterproof Paddle Smart vessel identification stickers that list the owner’s contact information,” said Paul Barnard, the Eighth Coast Guard District recreational boating safety program manager. “If we find an adrift kayak, we can use that information to determine if there is an emergency and, if so, assist in search and rescue operations.”