Coast Guard ends search for person in the water near South Padre Island, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search Thursday after a body matching the description of the missing swimmer was located two miles north of Beach Access 6 near South Padre Island, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were initially notified Wednesday morning by South Padre Island Police Department of a missing swimmer near Beach Access 21.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast. An Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and Station South Padre Island Response Boat-Medium and Response Boat-Small boat crews were launched to conduct the search.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island

Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

South Padre Island Fire Department Beach Patrol

South Padre Island Police Department

