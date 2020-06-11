Coast Guard ends search for person in the water near Corpus Christi

Jun 11th, 2020
Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft file photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a person in the water in the Packery Channel after the Corpus Christi Police Department notified Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders that the body of the 26-year-old man was discovered approximately 100-yards off the north jetty near Corpus Christi, Texas, Thursday morning.

Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders were initially notified Wednesday afternoon of a male boogie boarder who reportedly was caught in a riptide and last seen off the north jetty of the Packery Channel.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, a Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Manta to search.


Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
  • Coast Guard Cutter Manta
  • Flour Bluff Fire Department

