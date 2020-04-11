Coast Guard ends search for person in the water in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard ended its search for a person in the water in Lake Pontchartrain near Lakefront Airport, New Orleans, Friday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 7:30 a.m. of a capsized vessel with two adult passengers on board near Lakefront Airport. One male passenger made it to shore and reported that the second female passenger was missing.
At approximately 10 a.m., a body matching the description of the missing passenger was recovered in Lake Pontchartrain in the vicinity of Lakefront Airport by a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew. The body was transferred to the New Orleans Police Department.
EMS transported the surviving passenger to Ochsner Medical Center with minimal injuries.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans
- New Orleans Police Department
- Levee District Police
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
