Coast Guard ends search for person in the water in Dickinson Bay, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard has ended the search for a 30-year-old man missing in Dickinson Bay, Texas, after he was located at home Wednesday evening.
At approximately 8:00 p.m., Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification from a family friend that the missing individual had been located at home and was unaware of the ongoing search efforts.
“We are incredibly grateful this young man was located safe, and I want to thank each and every crew that assisted in our search efforts,” said Cmdr. Jarod Toczko, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. “I also want to stress the importance of ensuring that you are prepared before entering the water. Wearing a life-jacket, filing a float plan and checking the weather before departure are just a few simple steps that can truly make all the difference.”
Coast Guard crews searched over 57 square miles for more than 12 hours.
The search began early Wednesday morning when Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of an overturned kayak resulting in two people in the water. One of the individuals was able to swim to an uninhabited land mass located in the marsh of the western corner of the bay.
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew located the individual who was able to swim to shore and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Involved in the search were:
- An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small
- Sector Houston-Galveston Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) team
- Texas City Fire Department
- Texas City Police Department
- Houston Police Department
- Galveston Police Department
- League City Police Department Dive Team
- Webster Police Department Marine Unit
- Texas EquuSearch
- Good Samaritan vessels
