Coast Guard ends search for owner of adrift fishing boat near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard has ended its search for the owner of an unmanned, adrift 16-foot fishing vessel that was located south of Tiki Island in Galveston, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at approximately 8 a.m. from a good Samaritan of the unmanned vessel. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to search.

The owner was found safe and is making plans to salvage the vessel.


Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Galveston Beach Patrol
  • Galveston Police Department

The initial story about the search can be found here.

