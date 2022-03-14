Coast Guard ends search for overdue Vieques fisherman

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard air and surface crews ended the search for an overdue fisherman Sunday evening in waters south of Vieques and Yabucoa, Puerto Rico.

Still missing is Marcos Jonael Calzada Parilla from Vieques, Puerto Rico, who reportedly departed on a fishing trip Thursday morning from Playa Esperanza in Vieques to an area, approximately 18 nautical miles south of Yabucoa. Initially it was reported to the Coast Guard that there were two people overdue in this case, however, it remains unconfirmed if there was a second person overdue and the Coast Guard has received no further reports or information of anyone else missing.

“Suspending a search is never easy as the fate of this man remains unknown,” said Cmdr. Beau Powers, Sector San Juan chief of response. “Despite our efforts, our crews found no signs of the fisherman or his vessel. We pray for his family and friends and hope they find closure and strength during this most difficult time.”

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan were initially contacted by the sister of Calzada Parilla at 2:26p.m. Friday, who reported Calzada and one other unidentified person had gone out on a 15 to 18-foot white-colored boat with one outboard engine. Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen to initiate the search.

Coast Guard crews involved in the search conducted a total 12 air and one surface searches spanning out approximately 4964 square nautical miles, an area larger the size of the state of Rhode Island.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search:

MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters from Air Station Borinquen.

Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez

HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts for Calzada Parilla is asked to contact the Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

