Coast Guard ends search for missing woman in Boston Harbor

BOSTON — The Coast Guard closed its case Saturday afternoon for an adult woman who was involved in a boating accident in Boston Harbor.
The Coast Guard began its search in the vicinity of Castle Island and searched for approximately 13 total hours.
A body matching the description of the missing woman was discovered by the Massachusetts State Police Saturday shortly after 10 a.m. off of Castle Island.
Coast Guard Sector Boston watchstanders were notified just after 3 a.m., Saturday, of a center console vessel with eight people aboard colliding with a day board marker, sending all eight people into the water. Seven people were recovered by multiple local agencies and brought to various local hospitals with varying degrees of injuries.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Boston to assist in the search.
“Through this cooperation, seven individuals were rescued, and my condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, commander, Sector Boston. “We are grateful for the quick actions of Boston’s mariners, alongside state, local, and federal agencies. I would like to take this moment to remind everyone to practice safe boating by wearing life jackets, operating at a safe speed, and considering the risk posed by the environment when taking to the water.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod
- Coast Guard Station Boston
- Massachusetts State Police
- Massachusetts Environmental Police
- Massport Fire Department
- Boston Fire Department
- Boston Police Department
- Boston EMS