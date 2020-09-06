Coast Guard ends search for missing swimmer near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard ended its search Sunday for a missing 16-year-old swimmer offshore Galveston, Texas.
A body was recovered by Galveston Island Beach Patrol matching the description of the missing swimmer.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends dealing with this heartbreaking loss,” said Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon, Sector Houston-Galveston search and rescue mission coordinator.
The search began late Saturday evening when Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from the Galveston Police Department of a boy who was reported missing while swimming near 4400 Seawall Blvd in Galveston.
Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the area to search.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Galveston
- Galveston Police and Fire departments
- Galveston Island Beach Patrol
