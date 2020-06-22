Coast Guard ends search for missing swimmer near Delanco, New Jersey

DELANCO, N.J. — The Coast Guard ended their search for a missing 22-year-old man in the vicinity of Delanco on the Delaware River, Sunday evening.

New Jersey State police recovered a body matching the description of the missing individual, which was transported to the local coroner’s office.

The Coast Guard; Delanco Fire Department; Delanco Emergency Squad; Riverdale Fire Department; Delran Fire Department; Beverly Fire Department; Burlington Fire Department; Riverton Fire Department; Palmyra Emergency Squad; Delran Emergency Squad and Cinnaminson Fire Department all took part in the search.

