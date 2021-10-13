Coast Guard ends search for missing mariner off Venice

The Coast Guard Cutter Diamondback approaches Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville in Atlantic Beach, Fla., the cutter's new homeport, Thursday, June 13, 2013. The Diamondback relocated from Miami and will conduct search and rescue, law enforcement, marine environmental protection and various other missions for Sectors Jacksonville and Charleston, S.C. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lauren Jorgensen)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard ended their search for a 69-year-old man who was reported missing 46 miles offshore Venice, Florida,Wednesday.

A Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew recovered Ricky Baker after searching approximately 100 square miles for 14 hours.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg where notified by a dock manager in Madeira Beach at 9 p.m., Tuesday, reporting a satellite phone call from a crew member aboard the fishing vessel High Voltage reporting Mr. Baker was believed to have fallen overboard around 8 p.m.

“Our condolences go to Mr. Baker’s family and friends,” said Cmdr. Shawn Lansing, deputy commander for Sector St. Petersburg. “We are relieved to provide some closure to his loved ones.”

Additional Coast Guard search assets include:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
  • Coast Guard Cutter Diamondback
  • Coast Guard Cutter Shrike

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

