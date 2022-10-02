Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi

Oct 1st, 2022 · 0 Comment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday.

At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 1:45 p.m. from Corpus Christi Police Department personnel stating a scaffolder fell off a platform at Kiewit Offshore Services and entered the water in La Quinta Channel. The on-site safety officer reported the man did not resurface and had been missing for 15 minutes.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an airborne MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and an underway 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Port Aransas to search.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
  • Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
  • Corpus Christi Police Department
  • Ingleside Police Department
  • Aransas Pass Dive Team

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.