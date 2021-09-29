Coast Guard ends search for missing diver on Chickahominy River

Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter file photo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies ended their search,Wednesday, for a 69-year-old diver who was reported missing on the Chickahominy River.

James City County dive units recovered a body matching the description of the missing man Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard searched with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth.

Other agencies that participated in the search:

  • Coast Guard Auxiliary
  • Virginia Marine Resources Commission
  • James City County Fire Department
  • James City County Police Department
  • York County Fire Department

