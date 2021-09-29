Coast Guard ends search for missing diver on Chickahominy River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies ended their search,Wednesday, for a 69-year-old diver who was reported missing on the Chickahominy River.
James City County dive units recovered a body matching the description of the missing man Wednesday afternoon.
The Coast Guard searched with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth.
Other agencies that participated in the search:
- Coast Guard Auxiliary
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- James City County Fire Department
- James City County Police Department
- York County Fire Department
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.