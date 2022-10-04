Coast Guard ends search for missing diver near Catalina

SAN PEDRO, Calif — Coast Guard and local partners end search for missing diver near Catalina.

At approximately 4 p.m., members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department along with members of the Los Angeles Port Police located and recovered the missing male diver deceased.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, they remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time,” said Captain Ryan Manning, commander Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach.

