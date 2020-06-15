Coast Guard ends search for missing boater near Kemah, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard ended its search Monday after a body matching the description of the missing boater was located in the vicinity of the accident approximately five miles east of Kemah, Texas.

The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies, searched approximately 267 square-miles over a three day period.

The initial call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday when Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by 911 dispatch of a boater ejected without a life jacket on after the 18-foot vessel he was on took a sharp turn.

“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends who are dealing with this heartbreaking loss,” said Capt. Jason Smith, Sector Houston-Galveston commanding officer. “I would like to thank the multiple federal, state, and local agency partners for their diligent response and search efforts.”

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

Houston Police Department

Kemah Fire Department

League City Fire Department and Dive Team

Webster Fire Department

Nassau Bay Fire Department

Seabrook Fire and Police departments

Port of Houston Authority

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas EquuSearch

