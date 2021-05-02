Coast Guard ends search for man near Miami Marine Stadium

MIAMI — The Coast Guard ended the search for a 27-year-old man, Sunday, after a good Samaritan located him in the water near Miami Marine Stadium.

Deceased is Latrell Harris, from New York City.

Coast Guard Sector Miami command center watchstanders received initial notification Friday at approximately 8 p.m. A charter vessel crew stated Harris was last seen aboard the vessel when the crew took a head count before departing Miami Marine Stadium, but since then, Harris could not be located.

Sector Miami watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boat crew and an Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to begin the search. An urgent marine information broadcast was issued to notify local mariners to be on the lookout for Harris. Crews with Miami Fire Boat, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Miami Air Rescue, and Miami Marine Unit also responded.

“After an exhaustive search with our surface and air assets, alongside our partner agencies, it is with a heavy heart to end the search for Mr. Harris, after he was located,” said Capt. JoAnn Burdian, Commander Sector Miami. “Thank you to all who participated in the search efforts and to those who spread the word in social media. Please keep Harris’s family and friends in your prayers.”

Coast Guard and partner agencies involved in the search include:

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission

Miami Dade Police surface and shore assets

Miami Dade County Fireboat 73 with divers

Miami Dade County Fireboat 25

The Coast Guard searched more than 30 hours and more than 180 square nautical miles.

