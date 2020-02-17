Coast Guard ends search for man near Fort Pierce Inlet State Park

MIAMI — Coast Guard crews ended the search for Anthony Graham, Monday near Fort Pierce Inlet State Park after Port St. Lucie Police Department recovered a body matching his description.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Miami received a call, at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, from Graham’s family stating they lost sight of him out at sea.

Coast Guard rescue crews who have been involved in the search include

Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews

Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew

Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce boatcrews

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell (WPC-1105) crew

Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber (WPC-1101) crew.

