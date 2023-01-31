Coast Guard ends search for man in Cabo Rojo

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard rescue units ended their search for a man who fell off a 70-foot coastal cliff near the lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, after a Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau dive unit located and recovered the man’s submerged body Monday afternoon.

A Puerto Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit helped transport the body of Edgar Garay shoreside to local authorities and emergency response agencies in Cabo Rojo.

Edgar Garay, 27, and a resident of Indiana, was on a recreational day trip to the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico when he was last seen alive at 5:37 p.m. Sunday near the edge of the cliff.

“We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander. “We appreciate the efforts of all the Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Police and partner agency emergency responders, especially the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau dive unit that was able to locate Mr. Garay’s body in such a highly inaccessible and challenging environment.”

Coast Guard watch standers in Sector San Juan received a call at 6:50 p.m. Sunday from a 911 emergency operator who initially reported the incident. A witness at the scene later relayed to watch standers that she saw Garay stumble towards the edge of the cliff. A Coast Guard MH-60T helicopter launched from Air Station Borinquen and conducted multiple search patterns during the night.

Puerto Rico Joint Forces of Rapid Action of the Police Bureau, Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau-Mayagüez Zone and Puerto Rico Emergency Medical Services Corps Bureau units actively participated in the search.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search:

MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters from Air Station Borinquen

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon

HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing aircraft

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon is a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.