Coast Guard ends search for kayaker near Jamaica Beach

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders are coordinating a search with Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crews and Coast Guard Air Station Houston aircrews for an overdue kayaker Jan. 21, 2023. near Galveston, Texas. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched search and rescue crews for the missing 49-year-old man. (Courtesy photo)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, ended the search for a missing 49-year-old male, near Jamaica Beach, Texas, Sunday

At 10:30 a.m., Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a body matching the man’s description near West Bay, Texas.

“We are grateful for the support provided by the other first responders, volunteers and community members that came to aid in search efforts,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. Michael P. Cortese, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Our prayers are with the loved ones as they go through this challenging time.”

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston were notified by the Galveston Police Department Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m. of an overdue kayaker.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to search.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Station Galveston
  • Coast Guard Cutter Alligator
  • Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office
  • Gulf Coast Rescue
  • Jamaica Beach Fire Department
  • Galveston Police Department
  • Galveston Island State Park Rangers
  • Galveston Island Beach Patrol
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • Texas Search and Rescue

