Coast Guard ends search for 9-year-old boy near Panama City

Sep 19th, 2021 · 0 Comment
USCG MH-65 File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing 9-year-old boy Sunday who was last seen swimming near Gulf Resort Beach in Panama City, Florida.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission divers recovered a body matching the boy’s description.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday from Bay County Sheriff’s Office personnel of two missing swimmers, a 28-year-old male and a 9-year-old boy, who were last seen entering the water at approximately 6:40 p.m.

An FWC officer recovered a body that matched the description of the 28-year-old male.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Station Panama City
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Bay County Sherriff’s Office

