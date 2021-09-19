Coast Guard ends search for 9-year-old boy near Panama City

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing 9-year-old boy Sunday who was last seen swimming near Gulf Resort Beach in Panama City, Florida.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission divers recovered a body matching the boy’s description.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday from Bay County Sheriff’s Office personnel of two missing swimmers, a 28-year-old male and a 9-year-old boy, who were last seen entering the water at approximately 6:40 p.m.
An FWC officer recovered a body that matched the description of the 28-year-old male.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Station Panama City
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Bay County Sherriff’s Office
