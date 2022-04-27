Coast Guard ends search for 88 year old near Smith Point, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard ended its search for an 88-year-old boater near Smith Point, Texas, Tuesday.
Texas City Police Department personnel found a body matching the description of the man on the Texas City Dike.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by the man’s wife via cell phone at 4:20 p.m. Monday that her husband had not returned from fishing in Galveston Bay.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast while a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew launched to search for the man. A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew also launched to search East Bay.
On Tuesday, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew located a capsized vessel approximately half a mile southeast of Smith Point. A Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew arrived on scene and confirmed the 16-foot vessel belonged to the overdue boater.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Galveston
- Coast Guard Cutter Alligator
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Game Wardens
- Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
- Kemah Fire Department
- League City Police Department
