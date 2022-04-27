Coast Guard ends search for 88 year old near Smith Point, Texas

Apr 27th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo.

Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo.

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard ended its search for an 88-year-old boater near Smith Point, Texas, Tuesday.

Texas City Police Department personnel found a body matching the description of the man on the Texas City Dike.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by the man’s wife via cell phone at 4:20 p.m. Monday that her husband had not returned from fishing in Galveston Bay.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast while a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew launched to search for the man. A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew also launched to search East Bay.

On Tuesday, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew located a capsized vessel approximately half a mile southeast of Smith Point. A Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew arrived on scene and confirmed the 16-foot vessel belonged to the overdue boater.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Station Galveston
  • Coast Guard Cutter Alligator
  • Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Game Wardens
  • Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
  • Kemah Fire Department
  • League City Police Department

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.