Coast Guard ends search for 2 persons from sunken boat near Aguadilla

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard air and surface crews ended a two-day search Wednesday night for two persons from a capsized sunken boat near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The identity and nationality of the occupants of the vessel remains undetermined at this time, while Coast Guard watchstanders have received no reports of missing or overdue boaters in the area.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received initial notification at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday from Ramey Border Patrol, reporting a suspect illegal voyage, offshore from Aguadilla. Watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered (WPC-1104) to interdict the vessel, while a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit also responded.

Shortly thereafter, the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit arrived on scene with a makeshift boat that was traveling erratically in circles with no passengers onboard. The makeshift vessel eventually capsized and sank.

Coast Guard units conducted 15 air and six surface searches covering 1,380 square nautical miles, an approximately one third the size of Puerto Rico. Additionally, Ramey Sector Border Patrol shore side units conducted land based search efforts for the occupants of the makeshift boat, while a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit also assisted.

Coast Guard units involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered (WPC-1104)

MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater / Operation Bahamas, Turks and Caicos

HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.