Coast Guard ends search for 10-year-old off Crystal Beach, Texas

HOUSTON —The Coast Guard has ended its search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing Saturday while swimming off Crystal Beach, Texas, after a body was located matching the description.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office that a body was located matching the description of the missing 10-year-old boy.
Upon initial notification of the missing boy, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders launched an Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew, a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew to assist the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in the search.
