Coast Guard ends search after remains of missing swimmer found off Maui

Mar 15th, 2021
USCG MH-65 File Photo

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard ended the search for a missing 45 year-old male after remains matching his description were recovered off Hana, Saturday.

Maui County Fire Department rescue crews located the remains and confirmed they matched the description of the swimmer, missing since Thursday.

Multiple Coast Guard crews worked closely with the Maui County Fire Department and Maui Police Department throughout the search.

Involved in the search were:

  • An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew
  • A Coast Guard Station Maui Response Boat-medium crew
  • Maui Fire Department
  • Maui Police Department
  • The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134)

The initial report can be found here.

