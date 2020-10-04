Coast Guard ends response to container vessel fuel oil leak in Bayonne, New Jersey

New York — A unified command consisting of the Coast Guard, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Gallagher Marine Systems, concluded the response, Sunday, to a container vessel leaking fuel oil at the Global Container Terminal in Bayonne, New Jersey.
The container vessel YM Mandate is no longer leaking fuel oil. A dive survey was completed and no additional damage to YM Mandate was found. The vessel departed the Global Container Terminal Saturday to undergo repairs at a different facility in the Port of New York. The departure was approved following the cleaning of the vessel.
“The response was quick and efficient thanks to the strong coordination of all agencies involved,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Clark, Coast Guard Incident Commander. “We take any release of oil into the maritime environment extremely seriously and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our partner agencies.”
See previous reports here and here.
