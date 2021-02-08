Coast Guard cutters offload more than $330 million worth of narcotics

MIAMI — Two Coast Guard Atlantic Area-based cutters offloaded more than $330 million worth of illegal narcotics, Thursday and Monday, at Port Everglades, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The Coast Guard Cutter Campbell crew offloaded more than 7,200 pounds of cocaine, Thursday, worth more than $123 million, and the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane crew offloaded more than 11,800 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, Monday, worth more than $206 million.

The illegal narcotics offloaded are a direct reflection of 14 interdictions that occurred in the Eastern Pacific Ocean involving seven Coast Guard and two US Navy assets.

On April 1, U.S. Southern Command increased counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere to disrupt the flow of drugs. Numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice and Homeland Security cooperated in the effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, play a role in counter-drug operations.The fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea requires unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions for these interdictions by United States Attorney’s Offices from the Middle District of Florida, the Southern District of Florida, and the Southern District of California. The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is conducted under the authority of the 11th Coast Guard District, headquartered in Alameda. The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Caribbean Sea is conducted under the authority of the 7th Coast Guard District, headquartered in Miami. The interdictions, including the actual boardings, are led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The medium endurance cutter USCGC Campbell is homeported in Kittery, Maine. The medium endurance cutter USCGC Harriet Lane is homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.