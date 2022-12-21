Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous returns home after a 48-day patrol

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) returned to their homeport in Virginia Beach Wednesday, following a 48-day patrol in the Northern Caribbean Sea.

In support of the Coast Guard’s Seventh District, Vigorous’ crew conducted maritime safety and security missions as they responded to the historically high migration activity and remained prepared to interdict and disrupt the flow of illegal narcotics in the South Florida Straits and Windward Pass.

During the patrol, Vigorous traveled more than 8,000 miles and contributed to the safe transfer of more than 500 Cuban nationals. Vigorous worked with numerous Coast Guard assets, U.S. Customs and Border Protection boats and good Samaritan vessels to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal ventures bound for the United States.

“The Vigorous crew’s remarkable professionalism, competence and determination were on full display as we met the diverse challenges of operations at sea,” said Cmdr. Ryan Waters, commanding officer of Vigorous. “Whether executing days of small boat operations late into the night or rendering assistance to mariners on a disabled vessel, the Vigorous crew exceeded expectations at every turn. After a successful patrol, we look forward to returning home to our family and friends on shore.”

Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance with a crew of 74. The cutter’s primary missions are counterdrug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

