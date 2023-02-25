Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant returns home following patrol

Feb 25th, 2023 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant (WMEC 617) crew performs a migrant patrol in the Caribbean Sea, July 22, 2022. The Vigilant is a 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutter, that patrols the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean, performing counter-drug operations, migrant interdiction operations, search and rescue, and fisheries enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant (WMEC 617) crew performs a migrant patrol in the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant (WMEC 617) returned to their home port in Cape Canaveral Saturday following a 28-day patrol in the Florida Straits.

Patrolling in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility, Vigilant’s crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal migrant ventures bound for the United States.

During the patrol, Vigilant assisted with the interdiction of a grossly overloaded vessel with 311 Haitian migrants on board. The crew provided migrants with food, water, shelter and medical aid until the migrants were repatriated back to their country of origin.

“This interdiction was a great example of the Department of Homeland Security’s outstanding interagency coordination and cooperation,” said Cmdr. Jay Guyer, Vigilant’s commanding officer. “I’m extremely proud of Vigilant’s crew in how they execute this dynamic and difficult mission with professionalism and humanity.”

Vigilant is a 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use