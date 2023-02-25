Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant returns home following patrol

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant (WMEC 617) returned to their home port in Cape Canaveral Saturday following a 28-day patrol in the Florida Straits.

Patrolling in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility, Vigilant’s crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal migrant ventures bound for the United States.

During the patrol, Vigilant assisted with the interdiction of a grossly overloaded vessel with 311 Haitian migrants on board. The crew provided migrants with food, water, shelter and medical aid until the migrants were repatriated back to their country of origin.

“This interdiction was a great example of the Department of Homeland Security’s outstanding interagency coordination and cooperation,” said Cmdr. Jay Guyer, Vigilant’s commanding officer. “I’m extremely proud of Vigilant’s crew in how they execute this dynamic and difficult mission with professionalism and humanity.”

Vigilant is a 210-foot Reliance-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.