Coast Guard Cutter Venturous repatriates 198 migrants to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Venturous’ crew repatriated 198 Haitian migrants to Haitian authorities, Thursday.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Sunday, at approximately 1 p.m., of a blue Haitian vessel grounded off Ocean Reef.

Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and partner agencies rescued 356 Haitians from the vessel approximately 200 yards off Ocean Reef in Key Largo.

“The Coast Guard maintains a strong relationship with our partner agencies and Haitian authorities, allowing us to work together to protect lives at sea,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, Commander of Sector Key West. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages which can lead to casualties.”

Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 1,152 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.