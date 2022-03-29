Coast Guard Cutter Tampa returns to homeport following 70-day patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, Virginia, Saturday, after a 70-day patrol in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Throughout the patrol, Tampa’s crew conducted search and rescue, law enforcement and living marine resources missions. The Tampa boarded 26 vessels to ensure that commercial vessels were adhering to mandates regarding catch size, catch amount, gear type and catch area. In addition, boarding teams found eight violations while inspecting the vessel’s safety equipment for compliance and recommended one vessel to return to port to correct safety of life at sea regulation compliance violations.

Tampa’s crew focused on mainly on scallop, sole, cod, haddock, redfish, pollock and lobster populations off of the New England coast. The mission includes ensuring the country’s protected marine species are provided the protection necessary to help their populations recover to healthy and sustainable levels.

“Our crew performed admirably in trying sea-going conditions, often facing extreme weather and frigid temperatures. Their perseverance to effect mission execution was truly inspiring. We cherished the opportunity to operate in New England, working with our partners to enforce regulations that sustain fish and shellfish stocks for future generations, while keeping fishing vessel crews safe”, said Cdr. Sky Holm, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa. “As always, we acknowledge the tremendous teamwork required to enable our missions and I share our crew’s appreciation and gratitude for the superb assistance and thoughtful collaboration from Coast Guard units shore side, as well as the selfless devotion and unwavering support from our loved ones ashore.”

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa is a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia. The crew routinely deploys in support of counter-drug, migrant interdiction, fisheries enforcement, search and rescue and homeland security missions in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

