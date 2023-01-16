Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma returns home after 50-day patrol

NEWPORT, R.I. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma (WMEC 908) returned to their home port in Newport, Monday, following a 50-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea.

Tahoma patrolled the south Florida Straits in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations. While underway, Tahoma’s crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while working with a variety of Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assets, as well as good Samaritan vessels, to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal migrant ventures bound for the United States.

Throughout the patrol, Tahoma intercepted, cared for and safely transferred more than 650 Cuban and Haitian nationals. Notably, Tahoma worked with partners to stop a highly unstable, overloaded sailboat with 93 Haitian nationals on board, many of whom were held below decks in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Tahoma’s rescues highlight the Coast Guard’s critical maritime law enforcement and lifesaving missions of maintaining safety at sea and preventing the potential for loss of life by deterring migrants from taking to the sea in dangerously overcrowded, unseaworthy vessels in an attempt to enter the United States illegally.

“I am very proud of Tahoma’s crew for their hard work and dedication, carrying out this demanding mission while being away from family during the holiday season,” said Cmdr. Piero Pecora, Tahoma’s commanding officer. “Their focus and professionalism at all hours of the day and night saved hundreds of lives and reflects the Coast Guard’s unwavering dedication to the safety of life at sea.”

Tahoma is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 100. The cutter’s primary missions are counter drug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcement of federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

