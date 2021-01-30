Coast Guard Cutter Spencer returns home after $10 million cocaine and marijuana bust

BOSTON — The Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) crew returned home to Boston, Massachusetts, Thursday, after a 59-day patrol.

The crew’s seizure of 440 pounds of cocaine and 1,500 pounds of marijuana is valued at over $10 million and assisted in disrupting transnational crime organizations.

“After conducting operations in the Eastern Pacific, our crew is looking forward to returning home,” said Cmdr. Thomas Rodzewicz, commanding officer. “We provided effective mission critical assets in multiple cases and were able to stop illicit drugs from landing on U.S. shores. As a crew, we came together to enjoy the holidays in a meaningful and memorable way while carrying out our duties. I am extremely proud of the crew’s performance during this challenging patrol.”

The Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, an advanced aerial interdiction unit, joined the Spencer crew to conduct the counter drug operations. These crews served in support of U.S. operations in partnership with other law enforcement agencies and fellow armed services dedicated to preserving the national security of the United States.

Since departing Boston in December, The Spencer crew covered over 11,000 miles and made two transits through the Panama Canal.

Coast Guard Cutter Spencer is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter with a crew of 100 members.

