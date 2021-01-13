left left right right

Coast Guard Cutter Shrike crew conducts 70 mile tow south west of Marco Island

Jan 13th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach 45-foot Response Boat — Medium crew conducts a towing evolution of a disabled 41-foot pressure craft with three people on board, near Manatee Pier, Jan. 13, 2020. The Coast Guard Cutter Shrike crew transferred the pleasure craft to the Station Fort Myers Beach crew after taking the pleasure craft in tow more than 60 miles south west of Marco Island.(U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew conducts a towing evolution of a disabled 41-foot pressure craft with three people on board, near Manatee Pier, Jan. 13, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard Cutter Shrike crew towed a disabled 41-foot pleasure craft with three people on board 70 miles south west of Marco Island Tuesday.

The Shrike crew transferred the pleasure craft to an awaiting Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew near the Fort Myers Beach sea buoy for final transit to Manatee Pier Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF Channel 16 call Monday from the disabled pleasure craft operator stating that they were experiencing electrical problems. The Shrike crew arrived to make an assessment of the situation and develop a plan with the vessel operator.

The Shrike is an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat with primary missions of search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, fisheries enforcement, marine environmental protection, defense readiness; and ports, waterways and coastal security.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.