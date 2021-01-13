Coast Guard Cutter Shrike crew conducts 70 mile tow south west of Marco Island

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard Cutter Shrike crew towed a disabled 41-foot pleasure craft with three people on board 70 miles south west of Marco Island Tuesday.
The Shrike crew transferred the pleasure craft to an awaiting Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew near the Fort Myers Beach sea buoy for final transit to Manatee Pier Tuesday.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF Channel 16 call Monday from the disabled pleasure craft operator stating that they were experiencing electrical problems. The Shrike crew arrived to make an assessment of the situation and develop a plan with the vessel operator.
The Shrike is an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat with primary missions of search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, fisheries enforcement, marine environmental protection, defense readiness; and ports, waterways and coastal security.
