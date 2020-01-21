Coast Guard Cutter Seneca to offer free public tours in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard Cutter Seneca is scheduled to offer free public tours in Savannah starting Wednesday.

The Seneca will be moored in downtown Savannah and is open for tours from Jan. 22 – 24 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

The Seneca crew is stopping in Savannah on their way home after a two-month deployment in the Southern Caribbean Sea carrying out the Coast Guard’s migrant and drug interdiction missions.

“Savannah is one of those rare port calls that only comes around a few times throughout a career,” said Cmdr. John Christensen, Seneca’s commanding officer. “I could not be more excited for my crew and I experience this historic city and all that it has to offer.”

The Seneca is a 270-foot Medium-Endurance Cutter homeported in Boston, Massachusetts. It was commissioned in 1987 and is the sixth of thirteen Famous Class cutters in the United States Coast Guard. Seneca’s primary missions include living marine resources, counter-narcotics, migrant interdiction, and search and rescue operations from the Gulf of Maine to the Pacific Ocean.