Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark repatriates 64 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew repatriated 64 Cubans to Cuba, Sunday, following interdictions off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 9 p.m., about 25 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Thursday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., about 30 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 8:15 a.m., about 14 miles south of Boot Key.

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., about 40 miles south of Key West.

“Migrating illegally in makeshift vessels, especially without life jackets or safety equipment, is incredibly dangerous,” said Lt. Paul Puddington, Coast Guard District Seven. “Please, for your own safety, don’t take to the sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,067 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

