Coast Guard Cutter Northland holds change-of-command

Capt. Mark Gordon, chief of operations for the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, presides over the change-of-command ceremony for Coast Guard Cutter Northland, June 16, 2020, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Coast Guard Cmdr. Patricia M. Bennet relieved Cmdr. Charles L. Banks as commander of Coast Guard Cutter Northland in the time-honored traditional ceremony, which is a multi-mission, 270-foot Medium Endurance Cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

Capt. Mark Gordon, chief of operations for the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, presides over the change-of-command ceremony for Coast Guard Cutter Northland, June 16, 2020, in Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Coast Guard Cmdr. Patricia M. Bennet relieved Cmdr. Charles L. Banks as the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Northland in an official change-of-command ceremony held aboard the ship, Tuesday.

Capt. Mark Gordon, chief of operations for Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, presided over the time-honored tradition and ceremony.

Bennet most recently served as the executive officer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa, and has also served aboard Coast Guard Cutters Midgett, Mustang, Adak, and Sanibel.


Banks will assume the position of chief of cutter forces for Atlantic Area Command, and serve as fleet manager for the Atlantic Area commander in Portsmouth.

Coast Guard Cutter Northland is a 270-foot cutter based out of Portsmouth, and is a multi-mission platform, which allows crews to conduct missions such as law enforcement, humanitarian missions, and search and rescue.

