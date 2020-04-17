Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal returns from deployment

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal (WPC 1128) returned to homeport following a scheduled patrol of the U.S. Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ) along the Atlantic seaboard.

The crew of the Nathan Bruckenthal patrolled the outer edge of the Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends from the coastline outward to 200 miles offshore, to suppress illegal fishing in U.S. waters.

“This patrol demonstrated the superb capabilities of the U.S. Coast Guard’s new Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters,” said Lt. Andrew Corwell, commanding officer of the Nathan Bruckenthal. “Furthermore, it highlighted the teamwork, professionalism, and initiative of Nathan Bruckenthal’s crew to successfully execute this mission despite the challenging off-shore domain and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on-shore. I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish.”

The Coast Guard continues its patrols of the Exclusive Economic Zone to protect domestic fish stocks and the U.S. fishing industry from foreign encroachment despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This mission is one of the eleven statutory missions of the Coast Guard, and one that the Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters are aptly suited to perform. The Coast Guard acquired the first Sentinel Class cutter in 2012, with the namesake of each cutter being one of the service’s many enlisted heroes.