Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal returns from deployment

Apr 17th, 2020 · 0 Comment
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bruckenthal participates in a fueling exercise with the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell on the Chesapeake Bay, April 11, 2020. The Coast Guard acquired the first Sentinel Class cutter in 2012, with the namesake of each cutter being one of the service’s many enlisted heroes. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bruckenthal participates in a fueling exercise with the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell on the Chesapeake Bay, April 11, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Cross)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal (WPC 1128) returned to homeport following a scheduled patrol of the U.S. Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ) along the Atlantic seaboard.

The crew of the Nathan Bruckenthal patrolled the outer edge of the Exclusive Economic Zone, which extends from the coastline outward to 200 miles offshore, to suppress illegal fishing in U.S. waters.

“This patrol demonstrated the superb capabilities of the U.S. Coast Guard’s new Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters,” said Lt. Andrew Corwell, commanding officer of the Nathan Bruckenthal. “Furthermore, it highlighted the teamwork, professionalism, and initiative of Nathan Bruckenthal’s crew to successfully execute this mission despite the challenging off-shore domain and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on-shore. I am extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish.”


The Coast Guard continues its patrols of the Exclusive Economic Zone to protect domestic fish stocks and the U.S. fishing industry from foreign encroachment despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This mission is one of the eleven statutory missions of the Coast Guard, and one that the Sentinel Class Fast Response Cutters are aptly suited to perform. The Coast Guard acquired the first Sentinel Class cutter in 2012, with the namesake of each cutter being one of the service’s many enlisted heroes.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.