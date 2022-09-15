Coast Guard Cutter Midgett visits Singapore

SINGAPORE – The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) departed Singapore Sunday, following the crew’s second international port call during their months-long Western Pacific deployment to the region.

Midgett’s crew conducted at-sea operations and subject matter expert exchanges with the Republic of Singapore Navy before the cutter arrived in Singapore.

Midgett and the Republic of Singapore Navy Maritime and Security Response Vessel (MSRV) Bastion conducted a passing exercise, maneuvering drills and communication exercises between the two ships within international waters in the southern reaches of the South China Sea. Midgett also embarked Republic of Singapore Navy ship riders to observe Midgett’s operations.

Midgett’s crew launched the embarked aircrew and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the cutter’s unmanned aerial vehicle during the at-sea operations. The unmanned aerial vehicle was used during an anti-piracy communication exercise to locate and capture imagery of a simulated vessel that was overtaken.

“Partnering with the Republic of Singapore was a fantastic opportunity to increase our interoperability with our partners and strengthen maritime governance in the region,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Willie Carmichael, commanding officer of the Midgett. “The Coast Guard seeks to strengthen global maritime governance to preserve sovereignty, share information to facilitate force-multiplying partnerships, and demonstrate professional standards of behavior to reinforce the rule of law at sea.”

Midgett is operating in support of United States Indo-Pacific Command, which oversees military operations in the region.

Operating under the tactical control of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, the cutter’s crew plans to engage in professional and subject matter expert exchanges with regional partners and allies and will patrol and operate as directed during their Western Pacific deployment.

The Coast Guard provides expertise within the mission sets of search and rescue; illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; maritime environmental response; maritime security; maritime domain awareness; aviation operations; interoperability; and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

As both a federal law enforcement agency and a branch of the armed forces, the Coast Guard is uniquely positioned to conduct security cooperation operations in support of combatant commanders on all seven continents. The service routinely provides forces in joint military operations worldwide, including the deployment of cutters, boats, aircraft and deployable specialized forces.

The U.S. Coast Guard has a 150-year enduring role in the Indo-Pacific. The service’s ongoing deployment of resources to the region directly supports U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives in the Indo-Pacific Strategy and the National Security Strategy.

Since 2019, the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), Stratton (WMSL 751), Waesche (WMSL 751) and Munro (WMSL 755) have deployed to the Western Pacific.

Commissioned in 2019, Midgett is one of two Coast Guard legend-class national security cutters homeported in Honolulu. National security cutters are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed in excess of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, endurance of up to 90 days and can hold a crew of up to 170.

Midgett is the second cutter named after Rear Admiral John Midgett, whose family has a long legacy in the Coast Guard and our services precursor – the U.S. Life Saving Service.

National security cutters feature advanced command and control capabilities, aviation support facilities, stern cutter boat launch and increased endurance for long-range patrols to disrupt threats to national security further offshore.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.