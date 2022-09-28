Coast Guard Cutter Midgett completes Maldives port call

MALDIVES – The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) and crew departed the Maldives, Monday, after a four-day port call that was the crew’s fourth international visit during a months-long Western Pacific deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

The Midgett was the first Coast Guard ship to visit the Maldives since the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Boutwell in 2009. During the port call, the Midgett’s crew conducted professional in-port and at-sea exchanges with the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Maldives and the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard, building upon the strong partnership between the two nations.

The Midgett and crew conducted underway joint exercises with the Maldives National Defence Coast Guard ship Ghazee and crew where best practices on simulated law enforcement interdictions and subject matter expert exchanges took place. The Midgett conducted ship tours with local scouts and youth groups as well as hosted Maldives National Defence Force leadership and media.

“I am proud to say that the Midgett was the first U.S. Coast Guard cutter to visit the Maldives since 2009,” said Capt. Willie Carmichael, commanding officer of the Midgett. “This port call was extremely successful and the partnerships forged over the past four-days with the Republic of Maldives, the Minister of Defence, and the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard, will have the ability to foster a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Operating under the tactical control of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, the cutter’s crew plans to engage in professional and subject matter expert exchanges with regional partners and allies and will patrol and operate as directed during their Western Pacific deployment.

The Coast Guard provides expertise within the mission sets of search and rescue; illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; maritime environmental response; maritime security; maritime domain awareness; aviation operations; interoperability; and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The U.S. Coast Guard has a 150-year enduring role in the Indo-Pacific. The service’s ongoing deployment of resources to the region directly supports U.S. foreign policy. As both a federal law enforcement agency and a branch of the armed forces, the Coast Guard is uniquely positioned to conduct security cooperation in support of combatant commanders on all seven continents. The service routinely provides forces in joint military operations worldwide, including the deployment of cutters, boats, aircraft and deployable specialized forces.

Since 2019, the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), Stratton (WMSL 752), Waesche (WMSL 751) and Munro (WMSL 755) have deployed to the Western Pacific.

Commissioned in 2019, Midgett is one of two Coast Guard legend-class national security cutters homeported in Honolulu. National security cutters are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed in excess of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, endurance of up to 90 days and can hold a crew of up to 170.

Midgett is the second cutter named after the Midgett family, many of whom served in the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Life Saving Service and other predecessor life-saving services. Seven members of the Midgett family have been awarded the Gold Lifesaving Medal including John Allen Midgett Jr. and Rasmus Midgett.

National security cutters feature advanced command and control capabilities, aviation support facilities, stern cutter boat launch and increased endurance for long-range patrols to disrupt threats to national security further offshore.

