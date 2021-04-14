Coast Guard Cutter Manta to hold decommissioning ceremony in Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Cutter Manta Logo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a decommissioning ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutter Manta in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday.

The cutter Manta was originally commissioned into the service in 2000 and has serviced for 21 years.

The cutter Manta is in the marine protector class of coastal patrol boats whose primary missions include combating drug smuggling, illegal immigration, marine fisheries enforcement, and search and rescue support.

The marine protector class is being replaced by the 154-foot Sentinel-class cutter, also known as Fast Response Cutter.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi’s Facebook page.

