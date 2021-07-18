Coast Guard Cutter Liberty crew holds change-of-command ceremony

JUNEAU, Alaska – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty (WPB 1334) hosted a change-of-command ceremony in Juneau, Tuesday.

Capt. Darwin A. Jensen, Sector Juneau commander, presided over the ceremony where Lt. George T. Greendyk relieved Lt. Cmdr. Christopher S. Marquis as the commanding officer of the Liberty.

Marquis served as Liberty’s commanding officer since June 2019 and was responsible for leading the ship in a wide array of Coast Guard missions throughout Southeast Alaska. He received orders to Air Station Clearwater in Florida.

“I am honored and humbled by this amazing opportunity to lead Liberty and her crew in the great state of Alaska,” said Greendyk. “The achievements of Liberty over the past two years are second to none and clearly a result of the leadership, work ethic, comradery and morale of this great ship and her exceptional crew. The superior performance of Liberty is also a great testament to the continuous support she receives from Sector Juneau and District 17. I look forward to continuing the trend of high performance and morale as we begin yet another chapter in Liberty’s long history.”

Homeported in Auke Bay, the Liberty is the 34th of the Coast Guard’s 110-foot Island-class fast patrol boats. The ship was commissioned on Oct. 6, 1989, and the Liberty crew relieved the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Cape Carter (WPB 95319), assuming responsibility for search and rescue, law enforcement and ports, waterways, and coastal security missions throughout Southeast Alaska’s Inside Passage.

The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.