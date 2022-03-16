Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore repatriates 21 Cubans to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 21 people to Cuba, Tuesday, following two interdictions of undocumented migrants due to safety of life at sea concerns.

While on a routine patrol, Kathleen Moore’s crew interdicted a sailing vessel at about 1:30 p.m., Friday, approximately 46 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at about 11 a.m., of a rustic vessel approximately 5 miles east of Islamorada.

“Navigating the seas in a less than seaworthy vessel is dangerous and could result in loss of life,” said Lt. Karolina Del Hierro Vega, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “Coast Guard crews and our local and federal law enforcement partners maintain an active presence with air and sea assets every day through the Florida Straits to help save lives by removing people from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous migrant voyages. We urge people not to take to the sea in unseaworthy vessels.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 961 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.