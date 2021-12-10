Coast Guard Cutter Juniper completes AtoN mission across the Hawaiian Islands

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Juniper (WLB 201) concluded a successful weeklong aids to navigation maintenance and discrepancy response operation throughout the Hawaiian Islands Nov. 23, 2021. The crew of the 225-foot seagoing buoy tender maintain and repair aids to navigation on a regular basis to ensure that the maritime transportation system continues to have an uninterrupted flow of maritime commerce throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Chris Bokum)

HONOLULU — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Juniper (WLB 201) concluded a successful weeklong aids to navigation maintenance and discrepancy response operation throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

During the 848-nautical mile patrol, the crew of the 225-foot seagoing buoy tender completed 21 buoy evolutions, recovered two sinking buoys, and hauled a beached buoy from the shores of Kahului with assistance from a Coast Guard Station Maui boat crew.

Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific and Coast Guard Station Honolulu also played an integral role during the patrol.

“Our partnerships with Coast Guard units, other government agencies, and community partners in our area of responsibility are an essential component of our aids to navigation mission,” said Lt. j.g. Ryan Burk, the operations officer on the Juniper. “We regularly face unique obstacles when dealing with discrepancies and environmentally sensitive areas, which require the specialized capabilities of our partners.”

With the combined efforts displayed, 19 buoys were serviced in Pearl Harbor’s Entrance, North Channels, and in the harbors of Kahului, Honokahau, Kawaihae, and Hilo.

The aids to navigation mission provides the needed infrastructure to ensure a maritime transportation system that promotes economic prosperity and an uninterrupted flow of maritime commerce throughout the Pacific.

