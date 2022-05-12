Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriates 44 Dominicans

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated 44 Dominicans to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Wednesday, following the interdiction of two illegal voyages in the Mona Passage.

These interdictions are the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group CBIG.

“The quick response and decisive actions of the responding units prevented a potential mass rescue situation from occurring,” said Capt. Gregory H. Magee, Commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “Both vessels were grossly overloaded, were taking on water, and had little or no adequate lifesaving equipment onboard. To anyone looking to take part in an illegal voyage, do not take to the sea! You will be putting your life at risk, and if caught, you will be returned to your country of origin or you could find yourself facing criminal prosecution in U.S. courts.”

The first interdiction occurred Monday afternoon, after the aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection Marine Enforcement Aircraft detected a suspect illegal voyage transiting toward Puerto Rico. Following the sighting, the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos interdicted the 25-foot makeshift boat and safely embarked all the passengers.

The second interdiction occurred Wednesday morning, after the aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection Marine Enforcement Aircraft detected a suspect illegal voyage in the Mona Passage near Puerto Rico. The interdicted vessel was disabled and adrift, with the passengers continuously bailing out water to prevent the vessel from capsizing. The cutter Joseph Tezanos crew safely embarked all the passengers.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crewmembers were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

CBIG unifies efforts between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action, in their common goal of securing the borders of Puerto Rico against illegal migrant and drug smuggling.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.