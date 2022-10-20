Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier rescues 104 abandoned by smugglers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier completed a two-day operation Thursday to rescue 102 Haitians and two Dominican Republic nationals who were left abandoned by smugglers on Mona Island, Puerto Rico.

During Thursday’s multi-agency effort, the cutter Joseph Napier transported the final group of 40 persons to the western municipality of Mayaguez on the main island of Puerto Rico. During Wednesday’s effort, cutter Joseph Napier transported 64 persons to Mayaguez, where U.S. Border Patrol agents took custody of the group.

“The Coast Guard’s resolve to protect and safeguard lives is unwavering,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander. “We urge anyone thinking of taking part in an illegal voyage to not take to the sea! These voyages are extremely dangerous; they most often take place aboard makeshift vessels with no lifesaving equipment, and smugglers will not think twice when abandoning their passengers in harsh conditions and dangerous environments.”

Authorities also transported three pregnant females to a local hospital for medical examination Wednesday afternoon. Ramey Sector Border Patrol Agents transported the rest of the group to Ramey Station for immigration processing.

The rescue effort involved units and personnel from the Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol and Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources.

Mona Island, Puerto Rico is an uninhabited ecological reserve in the Mona Passage, approximately 41 miles from the western coast of the main island.

Since October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022, the Coast Guard interdicted 88 illegal voyages in the Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico. There were 2,273 non-U.S. citizens interdicted, including 1,705 Dominicans, 444 Haitians, four Cubans, two Ecuadorians, 67 Venezuelans, 12 Uzbeks, two Iranians, one Colombian, one Spaniard and 35 of unknown nationalities.

The cutter Joseph Napier is 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States please contact your local U.S. Embassy.

